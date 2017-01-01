Women tells police boyfriend shot her in the head

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

CLOVIS, N.M. (AP) — Police in Clovis have arrested a 32-year-old man they said shot his girlfriend in the head during a fight.

Police say the woman told them that Joshua C. Martinez shot her in the wrist and head while she was wrestling the gun from him.

Clovis police said the woman was hospitalized with a non-life threatening injury and doctors were going to remove the bullet from under her scalp.

Police say they later found Martinez, who already had arrest warrants from a May 12 incident involving kidnapping, armed robbery, aggravated assault and other charges.

Martinez was booked into the Curry County Detention Center on the warrant and is being held on a $50,000-cash only bond.