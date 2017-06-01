University of New Mexico’s new basketball arena name decided

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The home-remodeling company that purchased the naming rights of University of New Mexico’s basketball arena has decided on a new name, but the longstanding tradition of “the Pit” is still alive.

The Albuquerque Journal reported (http://bit.ly/2rzCaBG ) Thursday that the new name is Dreamstyle Arena, but the former name will be incorporated in signage and promotions.

Dreamstyle Remodeling Inc. bought the naming rights for the arena and the university’s football stadium for $10 million. The company has also named the football stadium Dreamstyle Stadium.

Signage for the stadium should be installed by Aug. 1 and for the arena by Sept. 1. The arena sign will have a very distinct black shield with “The Pit” in large cherry letters and “Est. 1966” in smaller lettering underneath.

