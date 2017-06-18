AP Source: Bucks to hire Jon Horst as general manager

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

The Milwaukee Bucks are staying in-house to fill their general manager vacancy.

The team plans to name director of basketball operations Jon Horst as its next GM, a person with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Friday on condition of anonymity because the Bucks have not publicly announced the move.

Horst would replace John Hammond, who left to take the Orlando Magic job last month. The decision was first reported by ESPN.com.

Horst will take over building a young, promising roster led by All-Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Bucks finished above. 500 for the first time since 2009-10, losing to the Toronto Raptors in the first round of the playoffs in six games.

The franchise is also moving into a new downtown arena next year. Horst was hired by the Bucks as basketball operations director in 2008.

Hiring Horst would add stability with the NBA draft just six days away. Horst has worked with Hammond and coach Jason Kidd, who just finished his third season on the Milwaukee sideline.

The Bucks resumed prospect workouts this week after a break in the schedule.

Other offseason questions loom for the Bucks. Center Greg Monroe has a $17.8 million player option for 2017-18. Monroe has until the night of the NBA Draft on June 22 to make his decision. If he opts out, the Bucks will be left with a big void off the bench. Forward Tony Snell also is a restricted free agent.

