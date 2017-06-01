Sabres GM: Kyle Okposo on track for start of training camp

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Sabres forward Kyle Okposo is on track to report for the start of training camp in September in recovering from an undisclosed illness that placed his future in question two months ago.

General manager Jason Botterill provided the update Thursday, saying Okposo looks great. Botterill’s assessment comes a few weeks after The Associated Press reported the player was healthy enough to visit the Sabres facility for the first time since spending a week undergoing tests at Buffalo General Hospital’s neurosurgical intensive care unit in early April.

The Sabres have cited medical privacy laws in declining to reveal the nature and severity of the illness

Okposo was sidelined March 28 when he complained of feeling ill before a game at Columbus. He had just returned to the lineup and played two games after missing 10 because of a rib injury.

___

For more AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey