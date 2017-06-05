The Latest: New Mexico fire spreads as residents evacuate

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

JEMEZ SPRINGS, N.M. (AP) — The Latest on a wildfire burning in New Mexico’s Jemez Mountains (all times local):

1:50 p.m.

Authorities have closed New Mexico Highway 4 to help with the evacuation of residents in the Jemez Mountains due to a wildfire.

The highway is closed on the east end at Los Alamos and on the west end at the mountain community of La Cueva.

Sandoval County Sheriff’s Lt. Keith Elder says deputies are working to evacuate residents from the Ruby Hole subdivision. He says the flames have cross the highway and he’s unsure of how many homes are in the area.

Elder says the fire was initially a controlled burn that got out of control. By Thursday afternoon, the plume could be seen as far away as Albuquerque.

Several fires are burning around New Mexico but most are in more remote areas. The Jemez Mountains are dotted with pockets of homes and summer cabins.

12:47 p.m.

New Mexico authorities are initiating evacuations in an area of the Jemez Mountains after a prescribed fire grew out of control.

Sandoval County Sheriff’s Lt. Keith Elder says deputies are working to evacuate residents from the Ruby Hole subdivision along State Highway 4. Elder said he did not know how many homes were in the area.

He says the flames have cross the highway and it will be closed to keep people out of the burn area.

The fire was initially reported at only 2 acres, but by Thursday afternoon the plume had grown significantly and could be seen from communities that were miles away.

Several fires are burning around New Mexico but most are in more remote areas. The Jemez Mountains are dotted with pockets of homes and summer cabins.