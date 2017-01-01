Gas pipeline project expected to cause delays on NM 68

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A utility company will be realigning a six-mile stretch of natural gas pipeline along New Mexico State Road 68, causing traffic delays in the height of the Rio Grande tourist season.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reported (http://bit.ly/2s5GBmo ) Wednesday New Mexico Gas Co. plans to spend $14 million relocating pipeline from what has proven to be a geologically unstable route along the west side of the Rio Grande to a new alignment on the N.M. 68 right of way east of the river.

Gas company spokesman Tim Korte says motorists might experience delays of 15-30 minutes during the construction period.

Construction is scheduled to begin Aug. 1 and will run through November.