New Mexico fire prompts evacuations

JEMEZ SPRINGS, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico authorities are initiating evacuations in an area of the Jemez Mountains after a prescribed fire grew out of control.

Sandoval County Sheriff’s Lt. Keith Elder says deputies are working to evacuate residents from the Ruby Hole subdivision along State Highway 4. Elder said he did not know how many homes were in the area.

He says the flames have cross the highway and it will be closed to keep people out of the burn area.

The fire was initially reported at only 2 acres, but by Thursday afternoon the plume had grown significantly and could be seen from communities that were miles away.

Several fires are burning around New Mexico but most are in more remote areas. The Jemez Mountains are dotted with pockets of homes and summer cabins.