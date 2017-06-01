Janowicz beats Dimitrov, Berdych advances in Stuttgart

By

Published: 12:03 pm

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Associated Press Photo

Jerzey Janowicz of Poland returns the ball to Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria during their match at the Mercedes Cup tennis tournament in Stuttgart, Germany, Thursday, June 15, 2017. (Daniel Maurer/dpa via AP)

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — Jerzy Janowicz advanced to the quarterfinals of the Stuttgart Open by beating second-seeded Grigor Dimitrov 7-6 (4), 6-3 on Thursday.

Despite 16 aces, Dimitrov failed to convert any of his three break-point chances.

Janowicz will next play Benoit Paire, who defeated Peter Gojowczyk 6-2, 6-4.

Third-seeded Tomas Berdych also advanced, beating Bernard Tomic 7-6 (4), 6-2. Berdych will next face Feliciano Lopez in the quarterfinals. Lopez defeated Jeremy Chardy 6-3, 3-6, 6-2.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.