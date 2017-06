By ASSOCIATED PRESS

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham says Son Heung-min broke his right forearm on international duty with South Korea and will undergo surgery.

Son landed on the arm during South Korea’s match against Qatar in Doha on Tuesday.

Tottenham says the forward will have an operation on Friday.