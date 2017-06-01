The Latest: Doctors plan update on freed American student

Otto Warmbier, a 22-year-old college student detained and imprisoned in North Korea, is carried off of an airplane at Lunken Airport in Cincinnati on Tuesday, June 13, 2017. Warmbier arrived in Ohio after being released by North Korea, where he was serving a 15-year prison term with hard labor for alleged anti-state acts. His parents have said he has been in a coma and was medically evacuated. (Sam Greene/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)

WYOMING, Ohio (AP) — The Latest on an American college student freed this week by North Korea (all times local):

Doctors treating an American college student who was released by North Korea in a coma plan to discuss his medical condition.

Twenty-two-year-old Otto Warmbier (WORM’-bir) was taken immediately to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after his arrival Tuesday night in Ohio. A UC Health spokeswoman says doctors will have a news conference on campus Thursday afternoon.

His parents plan a Thursday morning news conference. His father Fred Warmbier told told Fox News’ Tucker Carlson on Wednesday that his son, Otto, was “terrorized and brutalized” during his 17-month detention and has been in a coma for more than a year.

He said Otto “is not in great shape right now” and that his family is “adjusting to a different reality.”

The father of an American college student who was imprisoned in North Korea and was returned to his home state of Ohio in a coma says the family is “adjusting to a different reality.”

Fred Warmbier (WORM’-bir) told Fox News’ Tucker Carlson on Wednesday that his son, Otto, was “terrorized and brutalized” during his 17-month detention and has been in a coma for more than a year.

The father says that he and his wife, Cindy, only learned of their son’s condition last week.

The 22-year-old University of Virginia student was medically evacuated from North Korea and arrived in Cincinnati late Tuesday. He was then taken by ambulance to a hospital.

