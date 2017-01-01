Authorities arrest New Mexico man on fifth DWI

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a southeastern New Mexico man on suspicion of driving drunk, marking his fifth DWI arrest.

New Mexico State Police say an officer stopped 45-year-old Ram Molina of Roswell on June 10 and observed numerous signs of impairment. A subsequent test revealed a breath alcohol content that was more than three times the legal limit of 0.08 percent.

Police say Molina was booked into the Chaves County Detention Center on charges of driving under the influence, driving on a revoked license and failure to stop.

Authorities are conducting a series of DWI checkpoints around the state for the month of June in an effort to curb drunken driving.

State statistics show 56 people have died in alcohol-related crashes in the first five months of the year.