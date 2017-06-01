Wildfire prompts smoke advisory for northern New Mexico

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — State health and environment officials have issued a smoke advisory for part of northern New Mexico due to a lightning-caused fire in the Carson National Forest.

The advisory will remain in effect through Friday for Vallecitos Canyon and surrounding communities.

The fire has grown to about two square miles since being sparked June 3. Crews are working to secure the perimeter and clear out unburned fuel.

Officials are advising residents to close their windows overnight through the early morning until the smoke lifts and visibility improves. They say smoke can irritate the respiratory system and intensify chronic heart and lung problems.