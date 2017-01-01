Partially mummified corpse found inside Albuquerque home

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An eviction notice served at an Albuquerque home has led to the discovery of a partially mummified corpse in a bedroom closet.

KOAT-TV (http://bit.ly/2sur2Xb) reports Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies serving the notice May 26 smelled a terrible odor and called Albuquerque police.

Officers then found the body of a 66-year-old man in a walk-in closet.

There were no obvious signs of trauma or abuse on the body and the Office of the Medical Investigator is working to determine how the man died.

The man reportedly was wearing a T-shirt and underwear and was tucked under blankets with his head propped on a pillow.

Police say the 55-year-old woman who lives at the home claimed her husband died about two years ago and she didn’t know how to cope with it.

