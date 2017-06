. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Bernalillo County authorities say a hiker has been rescued after being lost in the East Mountains for more than a day.

They say the woman in her 60s was taken off the mountains by helicopter Wednesday and taken to a hospital for evaluation.

The name of the woman hasn’t been released, but county sheriff’s officials say she’s tired and dehydrated but otherwise is doing well.