Game on: Tragedy won’t stop congressional baseball game

By

Published: 1:08 pm

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Associated Press Photo

In this image from House Television video, House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis., pauses as he speaks Wednesday, June 14, 2017, on the House floor at the Capitol in Washington, about the shooting at the congressional baseball practice. Ryan said, “We are united in our anguish. An attack on one of us is an attack on all of us.”(House Television via AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The game will go on.

The annual Congressional Baseball Game, which dates to 1909 and is a summertime tradition on Capitol Hill, will be played on Thursday despite Wednesday’s shooting at the GOP squad’s practice in Alexandria, Virginia.

It’s an annual event in which aging former Little Leaguers don their spikes and dust off their gloves in a game played for bragging rights and to benefit several charities.

House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., assured lawmakers assembled at a members’ briefing that the game will go on, prompting a standing ovation.

Once a relatively cozy affair, played at a minor league ballpark in Maryland, the game has gone big time in recent years and has been played at Nationals Park, just a few blocks from the Capitol.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.