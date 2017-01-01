Lawyer for Silver City district attorney rebuts charges

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

SILVER CITY, N.M. (AP) — Silver City District Attorney Francesca Estevez’s lawyer says the criminal charges filed against his client are “a shameful political attack” and are in retaliation for the prosecutor going public about problems with a police evidence locker.

Lawyer Jim Foy says Estevez denies all charges against her.

The Attorney General’s Office last week charged Estevez with five misdemeanor counts. She is accused of violating ethical principles as a public official in connection with a traffic stop in June 2016. Officers thought Estevez was drunk but didn’t test her for alcohol.

Foy says Estevez cooperated with all the officers’ requests and did not ask for any special treatment. But Estevez is accused of telling officers she would hate to see the U.S. Justice Department take over their department because of officers’ failings.