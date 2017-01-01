State engineers to look improvement possibilities for US 550

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — State Department Secretary Tom Church has asked department engineers to look at how to improve motorist safety on U.S. 550.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports (http://bit.ly/2rrYVaI ) a spokeswoman did not provide further details on Church’s request Tuesday. The action follows a Sunday New Mexican report which deemed the highway which starts north of Albuquerque and passes through communities such as San Ysidro, Cuba and Aztec before reaching Colorado, as one of the state’s deadliest major highways.

The highway has a narrow median and a speed limit of 70 mph for most of the road. There are no cable barriers on the highway, which experts said could have prevented many accidents that occurred after vehicles entered opposing lanes. The department has said installing cable barriers was discussed.

