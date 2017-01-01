The Latest: New Mexico Rep. Pearce describes shooting

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The Latest on New Mexico reaction to a gunman opening fire on Republican members of Congress (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

New Mexico Congressman Steve Pearce says the gunshots started to ring out as he left the batting cage during an early morning congressional baseball practice.

The Republican lawmaker recounted Wednesday’s shooting in a video posted on his Facebook page that shows him sitting at his desk on Capitol Hill. Pearce says it was a traumatic and tragic morning.

Pearce also described the chaotic scene in a phone interview with KOAT-TV of Albuquerque shortly after the shooting.

Wounded in the attack was House GOP Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana and several others as congressmen and aides dove for cover.

The rifle-wielding attacker died after being shot by police. He was identified as an Illinois man who had several minor run-ins with the law in recent years and belonged to a Facebook group called “Terminate the Republican Party.”

___

9:42 a.m.

New Mexico Congressman Steve Pearce was at a congressional baseball practice in the Washington area when a gunman shot and wounded several people, including a U.S. representative from Louisiana.

Pearce during an interview with KOAT-TV of Albuquerque (https://goo.gl/u0XUaR ) describes the scene at a park in Alexandria, Virginia, as confusing and traumatic.

Pearce says the gunman fired dozens of shots, and the shooter was fatally wounded in an exchange of gunfire with police.

He says people were trying to help the wounded by dragging them off the field while not knowing the shooter’s exact location.

The wounded include a House Republican leader, Rep. Steve Scalise.

Democratic members of New Mexico’s congressional delegation also spoke out after the shooting. Sen. Martin Heinrich called the shooting shocking, saying it was sick that someone would turn a gun on the nation’s leaders.