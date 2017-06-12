Fans already lining up for Penguins’ Stanley Cup parade

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Hundreds of fans already have lined up along downtown Pittsburgh streets and in Point State Park for a parade to celebrate the Penguins’ Stanley Cup championship.

Planners say as many as 500,000 people could turn out Wednesday, surpassing the 400,000 who attended last year’s celebration, which was the biggest for any of the team’s five Stanley Cup championships.

The parade route streets will close by 9 a.m. for the 11 a.m. parade. The parade will run along Grant Street and Boulevard of the Allies as it did last year. But this year, it will continue into Point State Park, where players, coaches and other dignitaries will take the stage.

The Penguins won the cup Sunday against the Nashville Predators with a 2-0 win in Game 6.