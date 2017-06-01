Carlsbad volunteers repair roofs after May hail storm

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

CARLSBAD, N.M. (AP) — Mission Carlsbad volunteers Mason Estrada and Will Garza worked with a group of other young men for nine hours repairing the roof on Anita Duran’s home.

“It makes us realize that not everyone is blessed,” said Garza. “We’re grateful to help.”

Estrada said braving the 90 degree weather was worth it to see the look on the homeowner’s face.

Duran, who has lived in the house since 2004, said the sound of their movement on her roof gave her comfort.

“I appreciate these young people, volunteering their time, their effort. And no complaints,” Duran said. “I just can’t imagine how hot it is up there.”

She said that she worried about the roof’s stability and feared that it was going to collapse when Carlsbad experienced a hail storm May 23.

“I always had to worry about when it (would rain), if it was going to cave in on us. It was scary to (not) know if your roof was going to hold up or not,” Duran said.

Duran said her family’s safety led her to apply — with a little help from her daughter, Tina Harkness — for assistance from Mission Carlsbad.

“When my kids come over, my grandkids, my great grand kids come over, I don’t want to worry about something happening to them,” Duran said.

Duran said neighbors have helped patch a few spots but she worried that the temporary work would not hold up much longer.

In early June, the volunteers removed damaged wood from the carport and shingles to replace the roof. Duran said she had never been on her roof and was not sure the level of the damage.

“That’s pretty awesome that people are willing to bless other people with their help,” she said. “The youth, I can’t just thank them enough.”

