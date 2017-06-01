Twins take 5 pitchers, 3 position players on Day 2 of draft

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins spent the second day of the draft focused on adding pitching depth to their farm system.

The Twins selected Louisiana high school right-hander Blayne Enlow with their third-round pick. They selected Clemson left-hander Charlie Barnes in the fourth round, and highly touted third baseman Andrew Bechtold of Chipola College in Florida in the fifth round.

Puerto Rican shortstop Ricky De La Torre came in the sixth round followed by left-handers Ryley Widell of Central Arizona in the seventh and Bryan Sammons of Western Carolina in the eighth.

The Twins took California-Riverside outfielder Mark Contreras in the ninth round and Cal-Irvine right-hander Calvin Faucher in the 10th.