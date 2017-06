By ASSOCIATED PRESS

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The victim of an apparent homicide in Albuquerque last weekend has been identified as a Gallup-area resident.

Police say 39-year-old Hubert McCray of Mentmore was found dead in a parking lot early Sunday morning.

Officer Fred Duran says investigators are asking that anyone with information contact police.