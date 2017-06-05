Florida beats Wake Forest 3-0, earns final spot in Omaha

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — JJ Schwarz hit a towering, two-run homer and Tyler Dyson followed with five scoreless innings of relief and Florida beat Wake Forest 3-0 Monday night to earn the final spot in the College World Series.

Right-handed ace Alex Faedo, selected by Detroit with the 18th overall pick in the MLB draft early in the game, tossed the final two innings for his first career save. Faedo had made 43 starts since his previous relief appearance in April 2015.

But with four weather delays totaling nearly 10 hours during the best-of-three series, Faedo was in the bullpen for the decisive game. And he delivered, helping the Gators (47-18) return to Omaha, Nebraska, for the third consecutive season and for the sixth time in the past eight years.

Wake Forest (43-20), which hit five home runs in a Game 2 victory, was held to four hits and shut out for the fourth time this season.