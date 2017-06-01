Son of Ray Lewis has charge dismissed

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — A charge of criminal sexual conduct against the son of former NFL linebacker Ray Lewis has been dismissed.

Horry County court records showed the case against Ray Anthony Lewis III was dismissed last Friday. The younger Lewis was a football player at Coastal Carolina when he was charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct in April 2016. He was indicted by a grand jury last August, the panel alleging he had engaged in sexual battery with an 18-year-old female who was incapacitated because of use of drugs or alcohol.

But Lewis’ attorneys disputed that charge, saying the sex with the woman was consensual and she was fully conscious.

Lewis, of Apopka, Florida, was dismissed from the football team after his arrest and soon after left the university.