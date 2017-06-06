Rays to place Andriese on DL, recall Faria

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — With right-hander Matt Andriese headed back to the 10-day disabled list, the Tampa Bay Rays will recall Jacob Faria to make his second major league start.

Andriese returned Saturday following a stint on the DL with a groin strain. He lasted just one inning against the Oakland Athletics before having what the team described as a “right hip stress reaction.”

There’s no fracture, and the team said no surgery is required. Andriese will be held out of baseball activities for a few weeks to heal. The right-hander is likely to be sidelined until at least mid-August.

Faria, who beat the Chicago White Sox in his big league debut last week, will be promoted from Triple-A Durham to start Tuesday night at Toronto.

Faria took a three-hitter into the seventh inning of a 3-1 victory over the White Sox last Wednesday. He was sent back to the minors the following day.