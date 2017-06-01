New Mexico Lt. Gov. Sanchez leads trade mission to China

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Lt. Gov. John Sanchez is leading a delegation of local and state leaders on a trade mission to China.

The trip is being sponsored and paid for by the China-United States Exchange Foundation.

Sanchez says New Mexico must expand its efforts to grow and diversify the economy by pursuing other opportunities in the global market.

In 2016, China was New Mexico’s third largest export market behind Mexico and Israel at $497 million.

Sanchez said despite the quadrupling of exports to China, there’s more New Mexico can do to increase trade and promote Chinese investment in the state.

State officials say this figure represented a 325 percent jump from 2015.