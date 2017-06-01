Torrence wins NHRA event in New Jersey

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

ENGLISHTOWN, N.J. (AP) — Steve Torrence won the 48th annual NHRA Summernationals in Top Fuel on Sunday.

It was his third victory of the season as Torrence used a 3.857-second pass at 320.28 mph to defeat Antron Brown who ran a 3.932 at 306.74.Torrence emerged victorious for the first time since winning back-to-back races in Charlotte and Atlanta. The win was only his second in 24 matchups against Brown in his career.

Jack Beckman (Top Fuel), Greg Anderson (Pro Stock) and Jerry Savoie (Pro Stock Motorcycle) were also winners in their respective categories at the 10th of 24 events on the 2017 NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series schedule.

Beckman earned his 25th career victory and first of the season with a 4.100 at 312.42 in the final round to defeat Ron Capps who ran a 4.143 at 299.66. This was Beckman’s first win since St. Louis in 2016, and his first final round appearance of the season.

Anderson secured the victory in Pro Stock after driving to a 6.613 at 210.44 to knock off Vincent Nobile who ran a 6.665 at 210.21. Anderson now has two victories on the year as he earned his first win since Phoenix.

Defending Pro Stock Motorcycle Champion Jerry Savoie emerged victorious with a 6.918 at 192.85 to defeat Hector Arana Jr’s pass of 6.862 at 195.62. Savoie earned his seventh career victory and first of the season.