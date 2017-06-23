Rafael Nadal beats Stan Wawrinka 6-2, 6-3, 6-1 to win record 10th French Open title

By

Published: 9:25 am

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

PARIS (AP) — Rafael Nadal beats Stan Wawrinka 6-2, 6-3, 6-1 to win record 10th French Open title.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.