Cespedes returns to Mets’ lineup in 1st game of doubleheader

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

ATLANTA (AP) — Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes says he’s ready to go after missing six weeks with a left hamstring strain.

Cespedes was batting third and playing left field for the first game of New York’s split doubleheader against the Atlanta Braves.

He hit .270 with six homers and 10 RBIs in 18 games before getting injured. Cespedes will not start the second game Saturday but could be available to pinch-hit.

“I’ve got a long routine, which usually takes me about an hour to get through, so I think it’s going to help me stay healthy,” Cespedes said through an interpreter. “They are waist, back, leg exercises. I think that my elasticity will improve.”

He said it’s been frustrating that the Mets entered Saturday at 25-33 and in fourth place and 12 games back in the NL East.

“I keep up with the results but I don’t really like watching the games,” Cespedes said. “Unfortunately, because of what’s happening, I haven’t been able to play, which is what I like to do. But I think there is still time. We’ve still got a chance.”

Manager Terry Collins will wait to see how Cespedes adjusts before mapping out a plan for how much he will play over the next week. Cespedes is accustomed to playing every day.

“First of all, we have to make sure we don’t stress Ces out from the beginning,” Collins said. “I mean he has played a game and a half in a month, so he’ll play today and we’ll see what the situation is going to be like the next few days.”

Cespedes went 0 for 4 and played nine innings in a rehab appearance Thursday with Class A St. Lucie.

“I feel good but I don’t know that I can run 100 percent at this point,” he said. “I know they have a plan for me, but nobody knows my body better than I do.”

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball