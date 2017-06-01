UFC fighter Holly Holm plans to ‘let it flow’ in Singapore

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Former world boxing and UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm is looking to end her three-fight losing streak Sunday when she faces Bethe Correia in an event in Singapore.

The Albuquerque Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2rXtVMZ ) Holm will fight Correia June 11 in the UFC Fight Night 111 event. Holm has a 10-3 professional mixed martial arts record, while the 33-year-old Brazilian fighter Correia’s record is 10-2-1.

Holm is coming off 2016 losses to Miesha Tate and Valentina Shevchenko and a loss in February to Germaine de Randamie.

She says the outcomes would have been different if she went in with more belief in herself and just let loose, which is her plan against Correia.

In 2015, Holm defeated Ronda Rousey to claim the UFC women’s bantamweight title, which Amanda Nunez currently holds claim to.