Services are scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday, April 10, at First United Methodist Church for Byrd Leroy Lewis of Artesia.

Lewis, 94, passed away Tuesday, April 4, 2017, in Big Spring, Texas.

Monty Leavell will officiate at the services, with a special reading by nephew Galen Requist. Interment will follow at Woodbine Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jonathan Knight, Lance White, Niall Requist, Ronnie Null, Peyton Yates and Tommy Scroggin.

Visitation will be held from 2-6 p.m. Sunday at Terpening & Son Mortuary.

Leroy was born Nov. 17, 1922, in Hollis, Okla., the son of Lee Harvey and Sybil Susan (Byrd) Lewis.

On May 30, 1947, he married Lovetta Morene Sharry in Colony, Okla., and the couple came to Artesia in 1959 from Oklahoma.

Leroy served in the U.S. Army for three years during World War II in the European Theater of Operations. He served in Patton’s 3rd Army and was wounded in action, receiving a Purple Heart. Later, he attended Southwestern State University at Weatherford, Okla., where he completed both a Bachelor of Science in Education and a Master of Teaching degree.

While teaching high-school mathematics and biology classes in the Artesia Public Schools, Leroy completed a Master of Science from Highlands University in Las Vegas, N.M. Later, he did post-graduate work at Eastern New Mexico University in Portales.

In 1986, he retired from teaching. He and his wife, Lovetta, continued to live in Artesia, playing golf and Bridge, and traveling until her death on July 17, 2012.

Leroy was also a member of First United Methodist Church, Methodist Men, New Mexico Retired Teachers’ Association, and the American Legion, and authored a book about his experiences during the war titled “Memories of My Experiences as an Artillery Soldier during World War II.”

Survivors include daughters Dana White of Midland, Texas, and Sharry Knight of Artesia; sister Colleen Requist of Denver, Colo.; grandsons Jonathan Knight and Lance White; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are under the direction of Terpening & Son Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed online at www.artesiafunerals.com.