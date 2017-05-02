. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Graveside services are scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday, April 10, at Woodbine Cemetery for Rayford Starkey of Artesia.

Starkey, 83, passed away Thursday, April 6, 2017, at Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad.

Rev. Rick Sullivan will officiate at the services.

Visitation will be held from 2-6 p.m. Sunday at Terpening & Son Mortuary.

Rayford was born Aug. 13, 1933, in Rising Star, Texas, to James J. and Gladys (Owens) Starkey. He was a longtime Artesia-area resident after serving his country in the U.S. Army.

On April 20, 1955, he married Jo Ann Akins in Artesia.

Rayford was a member of the First Baptist Church in Artesia and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He spent his career in oil and gas, retiring as superintendent for Burnett Oil Co.

Survivors include his wife, Jo Ann, of the family home; daughter Susan Fanning and husband Jed; sons Steven Starkey and wife Cindy, and Johnny Starkey and wife Cindi; grandchildren Jared Fanning and wife Jaclyn, Jael Clark and husband Chad, Joshua Starkey, Jonathan Starkey, Alise Starkey, and Peyton Starkey; and great-grandson Asher Clark.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Fred Starkey; sisters Jimmie Meadows and Wanda Rowland; brothers-in-law Floyd Anderson, Gary Akins, Jack Rowland and Paul Meadows; and grandson Quinton Starkey.

The family wishes to express their deepest gratitude to his caregivers, Jana Mann and Priscilla Munoz, for all of their help and support, and also to Lakeview Christian Home.

Arrangements are under the direction of Terpening & Son Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed online at www.artesiafunerals.com.