Helena teacher and coach pleads guilty to misdemeanor DUI

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Montana public high school teacher and football coach has pleaded guilty to misdemeanor driving under the influence.

Kyle Mihelish, who teaches and coaches at Capital High School in Helena, entered his plea Monday.

The Independent Record reports (http://bit.ly/2nZHNm7 ) that Mihelish was fined $790 and sentenced to 180 days in jail, with all but one day suspended and given credit for time served. He is ordered to stay out of bars and casinos and cannot drink alcohol for the term of the sentence.

Mihelish also must complete alcohol education classes with a provisional driver license contingent upon completion within 30 days.

Helena Public Schools Superintendent Jack Copps says the school district will begin an assessment of the situation but has not yet arrived at a decision on any potential discipline.

___

Information from: Independent Record, http://www.helenair.com