No injuries when pickup strikes SUV of Huskers’ coach Miles

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska coach Tim Miles was not hurt but his sport utility vehicle sustained $5,000 in damage when it was struck by a driver who failed to yield at an intersection south of downtown Lincoln.

Miles said he was heading home from a university event about 9:30 p.m. Sunday when the accident happened. According to a police report, Hayden Myers of Lincoln was westbound on Garfield Street when his 2010 Ford Ranger pickup hit the driver’s side of Miles’ 2017 Nissan Armada, which was southbound on Eleventh. The pickup spun and struck Miles’ SUV a second time.

The 20-year-old Myers was not injured. He was ticketed for failing to yield and driving without a license.

Miles said he was “hurt in my heart” because he liked his SUV so much.