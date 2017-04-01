10 Things to Know for Today

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. WHO TILLERSON IS ENLISTING FOR SYRIA TALKS

The inclusion of key Middle East allies is important because the security and stability of the country is paramount after the Islamic State group is vanquished.

2. BRIEF MARRIAGE PRECEDES SAN BERNARDINO SHOOTING

Cedric Anderson, 53, walked into his estranged wife’s elementary school class and opened fire, killing her and an 8-year-old student before fatally shooting himself, authorities say.

3. BOMBARDMENT IN MOSUL TAKES HEAVY TOLL ON CIVILIANS

Iraqi government forces trying to wrest back the western half of the city from Islamic State group fighters are relying on heavier firepower.

4. ANOTHER SNIPPET OF VIDEO SHOWS TROUBLING SCENE

The Chicago passenger who had been dragged on his back to the front of a United Express plane later appeared dazed as he spoke through bloody lips.

5. DEMOCRATS FACE UPHILL CLIMB WITH ELECTORATE

Delivering a unifying message that resonates with anti-Trump protesters as well as white working-class voters in the Rust Belt and other presidential battlegrounds remains elusive.

6. ‘SLIDING INTO CATASTROPHE’

Two months after South Sudan declared a famine, aid workers say the severe hunger has become more widespread than expected.

7. ATTORNEY GENERAL TO TOUR ARIZONA-MEXICO BORDER

Sessions has made immigration enforcement a key priority, saying he will speed up deportations of immigrants in the country illegally who were convicted of federal crimes.

8. TEXAS VOTER ID LAW AGAIN FOUND DISCRIMINATORY

The latest judicial ruling is significant because it raises the possibility of the state being stripped of the right to unilaterally change its election laws without federal approval.

9. PROSTATE CANCER TESTS NOW OK WITH FEDERAL PANEL

With their doctor’s help, men have to decide whether to take an imperfect PSA test that has a small chance of detecting a deadly cancer.

10. US, CANADA, MEXICO FAST-TRACKING WORLD CUP BID PROCESS

The North American bid to host the 2026 World Cup has asked FIFA for a decision in June 2018, two years ahead of schedule, AP learns.