Clippers rout Rockets 125-96, tied with Utah for 4th seed

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chris Paul scored 19 points, Blake Griffin added 18 and the Los Angeles Clippers routed the Houston Rockets 125-96 on Monday night to remain tied with Utah in the race for the No. 4 playoff seed.

The Clippers earned their sixth consecutive victory shortly after the Jazz won at Golden State. Both teams are 50-31 with one game remaining before they meet in the playoffs with only home court yet to be decided.

Former Clipper Eric Gordon led the Rockets with 17 points. James Harden shot 2 of 9 for 14 points, well under his 29.3 average. He missed 5 of 6 3-pointers.

Neither team led by more than eight points in the first half before the Clippers broke the game open in the third.

They outscored the Rockets 36-12 to take a 97-69 lead.