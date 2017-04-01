Patriots sign Branch, Fleming to new deals

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots have re-signed Alan Branch, securing one of the key pieces of their defensive line.

New England made the announcement Monday. In addition, the team also signed restricted free agent offensive lineman Cameron Fleming to a deal.

Branch started 15 regular-season games and all three playoff games last season, totaling two sacks and 27 tackles.

He is one of six players from February’s Super Bowl winner that have said they won’t attend an upcoming visit to the White House to commemorate their victory. LeGarrette Blount, Dont’a Hightower, Martellus Bennett, Chris Long and Devin McCourty have all previously indicated they are skipping the trip.

Fleming appeared in all 16 regular-season games last season, with five starts. He also saw action in all three playoff wins.

