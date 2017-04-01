2026 World Cup bid: US would host 60 games; Mexico and Canada to get 10 each

By

Published: 12:24 pm

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

NEW YORK (AP) — 2026 World Cup bid: US would host 60 games; Mexico and Canada to get 10 each.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.