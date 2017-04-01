Russian teen Kasatkina wins first WTA event in Charleston

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Daria Kasatkina overpowered Jalena Ostapenko to win her first WTA event Sunday in straight sets at the Volvo Car Open in Charleston.

The final was the first between two teens on the WTA tour in eight years and the 19-year-old Russian handled the pressure much better, winning 6-3, 6-1, breaking Ostapenko in five of her last six service games.

Kasatkina is a rising star on tour. She has two wins already this season over top-ranked Angelique Kerber. And she took full advantage of her first appearance in a tour final.

Kasatkina wiped tears from her eyes for several minutes after winning match point, hugging her father and her coach.

On Sunday, she was content to play carefully and wait for Ostapenko to make a mistake. The 19-year-old Latvian, playing in her third WTA final, had three unforced errors in a row to lose her final service game.