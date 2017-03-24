Hobbs man killed in wreck on 529

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

One man was killed and another injured early this morning in a head-on collision on State Road 529

New Mexico State Police officers were dispatched around 6:20 a.m. today to mile marker 30 on SR 529 in reference to the wreck.

The preliminary investigation revealed a vehicle driven by Jace Bennett, 21, of Pinon, was traveling west on 529 when he crossed over the center line and collided head on with an eastbound vehicle driven by Lawrence Coll, 73, of Hobbs.

Coll sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Bennet was transported to Lea Regional Hospital with serious injuries.

No additional information is available at this time.