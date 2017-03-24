‘Longmire’ begins filming final season in New Mexico

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

The Netflix series “Longmire” has begun shooting its sixth and final season in northern New Mexico.

The Las Vegas Optic reports “Longmire” producers issued a casting call for extras last week in preparation for filming this month in Las Vegas and other northern New Mexico cities.

The contemporary crime drama is set in Wyoming and based on the “Walt Longmire” mystery novels authored by Craig Johnson. The show was picked up by A&E for a full run starting in June 2012, but was later acquired by Netflix.

The series stars Robert Taylor, Lou Diamond Phillips and Katee Sackhoff and is produced by The Shepherd/Robin Co. in association with Warner Horizon Television.