Kevin Gausman, Orioles agree to $3.45 million deal

BALTIMORE (AP) — Pitcher Kevin Gausman and the Baltimore Orioles avoided an arbitration hearing scheduled for Tuesday by agreeing to a $3.45 million, one-year contract.

Gausman can earn $100,000 in performance bonuses under the deal agreed to Sunday: $50,000 each for 30 and 33 starts. He also could earn $50,000 each for making the All-Star team and winning a Gold Glove.

Gausman went 9-12 with a 3.61 ERA in 30 starts last season. After making $532,000, he was eligible for salary arbitration for the first time.

Baltimore also announced minor league deals Monday with infielders Robert Andino and Johnny Giavotella.