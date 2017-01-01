Audit: Most Vikings stadium suite guests were execs’ friends

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Nearly half of the luxury suite tickets meant to help U.S. Bank Stadium drum up new business instead went to top stadium officials’ friends and family members, according to a report released Tuesday.

The long-awaited Office of the Legislative Auditor investigation raised concerns about sloppy record-keeping and a continued lack of oversight of the Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority’s use of the two suites at the Minnesota Vikings’ new downtown Minneapolis stadium, which was partially funded by the public. First reported by the Star Tribune, concerns about political favoritism at the $1.1 billion facility have already led to new bills at the Legislature.

According to the report, roughly 45 percent of the guests who attended Minnesota Vikings games or other events were friends or family of authority officials, while just 29 percent were marketing guests. Whether those numbers are accurate is unclear because the information provided by the authority was “poorly compiled, confusing, and incomplete.”

Authority members didn’t break state law, but the auditor’s report said the marketing purpose of inviting friends, family and certain government employees is unclear. Metro Transit and University of Minnesota employees were also mentioned as questionable invites. Though no laws were broken, the report said the authority went against a “core ethical principle.”

“Clearly, we think the Authority strayed from that public purpose when it provided free tickets and suite access to people with no connection to marketing the stadium,” the audit said. “We think the public reaction was so negative and strong because Authority officials were obtaining something free that is expensive and even unavailable to many Minnesotans and their families.”

In response to the Star Tribune article, the Authority changed its policies to ban friends and family members from attending events in the suites. But the auditor’s report raised concerns that the list of people who could still get free tickets, like public officials and “community member groups,” was still too broad. The report praised the authority’s new record-keeping rules.

In response to the audit, Authority Chair Michelle-Kelm Helgen and Executive Director Ted Mondale wrote that they understood the perceived conflicts and would act to immediately address all of the concerns.

“The question is not whether the suite use is consistent with what is common practice; the question is whether the suite use is consistent with what ought to be done,” they wrote.

Kelm-Helgen was expected to address the audit when it’s presented to state lawmakers later Tuesday.

