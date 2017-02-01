Peru Attorney General to seek arrest of ex-President Toledo

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peruvian Attorney General Pablo Sanchez says he will seek the arrest of former President Alejandro Toledo on charges of laundering of assets and influence trafficking.

Prosecutors have been investigating Toledo on suspicion of receiving as much as $20 million in bribes from Brazilian construction firm in exchange for permission to build a highway connecting Brazil with the Peruvian coast. Sanchez told a local radio station Tuesday that he would seek Toledo’s arrest.

Toledo currently is in Paris. He has denied any wrongdoing in interviews with news media.