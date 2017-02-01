UH begins search for new volleyball coach

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

HONOLULU (AP) — University of Hawaii officials announced Monday they have launched a nationwide search to replace head women’s volleyball coach Dave Shoji in anticipation of his retirement.

Shoji has been on medical leave since December, when he announced he was undergoing treatment for prostate cancer. Associate head coach Jeff Hall has been serving in Shoji’s place.

UH said it started its search for the 70-year-old’s replacement, although Shoji has not yet announced plans to retire.

“Coach Shoji means so much to the University of Hawaii,” UH athletic director David Matlin said in a news release. “We’ve been meeting regularly and determined that this was the best step as we move forward with the future of the Rainbow Wahine program.”

Hall told Hawaii News Now he was not surprised to hear that the university had started the search process.

“It’s not shocking, we kind of knew that this was in the works. But, this is just a preliminary thing,” Hall said. “We don’t know that Dave is going to retire. It’s just a possibility. I think the university is doing a great job doing their due diligence.”

Shoji has spent 42 years with the Rainbow Wahine volleyball program. He guided the team to its fourth Big West conference title in five years and its 24th-straight and 35th overall NCAA Tournament appearance.

In the final week of last year’s regular season, Shoji became the second NCAA Division I head volleyball coach to have 1,200 victories.