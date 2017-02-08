Sen. Tom Udall to vote against Session for attorney general

Sen. Tom Udall, D-N.M., left, speaks to immigrant rights advocates at the Statehouse in Santa Fe, N.M., Monday, Feb. 6, 2017. Udall told advocates on Monday that President Donald Trump’s travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries is “illegal and unconstitutional” and vowed to fight it with other Democratic senators. (AP Photo/Russell Contreras)

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Sen. Tom Udall of New Mexico says he won’t support fellow Sen. Jeff Session, President Donald Trump’s nominee for attorney general.

The New Mexico Democrat told The Associated Press on Monday that Session wouldn’t be an “independent” attorney general and he wouldn’t support basic rights for the nation’s immigrants.

Udall suggested that the Republican Alabama senator will support Trump efforts to stop certain refugees and visa-holders from entering the U.S.

Udall made his remarks about Sessions after speaking to immigrant rights advocates in Santa Fe.

Sessions has been facing strong opposition from Senate Democrats over his civil rights record.

