New Mexico Senate to consider emergency court funding

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A new effort to provide emergency funding to the New Mexico judiciary is in the hands of the state Senate.

The Senate may consider final legislative approval as early as Tuesday of a bill to provide nearly $600,000 to ensure jury trials continue through early April, and an additional $83,000 to avoid unpaid staff furloughs at the New Mexico Supreme court.

Republican New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez vetoed similar provisions last week while saying the Democrat-controlled Legislature failed to address how the courts might operate more efficiently. Compromise legislation won House approval Monday without opposition.

New Mexico Supreme Court Chief Justice Charles Daniels warned lawmakers last week that funding to compensate jurors and interpreters will run out March 1 without action, and that might lead to criminal cases being dismissed.