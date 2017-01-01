2 Albuquerque officers injured when vehicle was rear-ended

Published: 5:39 pm

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Two Albuquerque police officers were injured when a speeding vehicle rear-ended their police cruiser in a parking lot.

The crash occurred early Monday as both officers were assisting another officer who was trying to make a traffic stop of a stolen vehicle.

Authorities say the driver who crashed into the police vehicle had multiple drunken-driving arrests and was believed to have been under the influence of alcohol.

Police say the suspect was driving through city streets at 70 mph.

They say 42-year-old Gerald Martinez has been booked into jail on suspicion of aggravated DWI.

His bond is set at $25,000. It’s unclear if Martinez has a lawyer yet.

Police say the two injured officers were treated and released from University of New Mexico Hospital.

Martinez wasn’t injured.

