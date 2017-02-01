New Mexico Supreme Court upholds closed primary elections

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Supreme Court has dismissed an attempt to open primary elections for major party candidates to independent voters.

In an opinion released Monday, the court disagreed with arguments by Albuquerque attorney and unaffiliated voter David Crum that he is entitled to vote during primary elections without registering with a major political party.

Only Republicans and Democrats can vote in their primary elections in New Mexico. The Supreme Court says the system has reasonably modest burdens that ensure the purity and efficiency of primaries.

Critics of the system say it effectively disenfranchises independent and small party voters and leads to low turnout, while supporters say it ensures distinct ideological choices in general elections and helps voters make informed choices.

The state Legislatures is considering reforms to the primary system.