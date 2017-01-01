Sen. Tom Udall to vote against Tom Price confirmation

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Tom Udall of New Mexico says he will vote against confirming the White House nominee for secretary of health and human services.

Udall said Monday that he believes nominee and Congressman Tom Price of Georgia is committed to a “radical agenda” that would strip health coverage from hundreds of thousands of New Mexico residents.

In confirmed by the full Senate, Price would lead Republican efforts to erase the Affordable Care Act.

Udall says Price will have tremendous latitude to unravel key protections under the act and that the nominee already has spearheaded efforts to gut federal funding to Medicaid.

Nearly 15 percent of New Mexico’s 2.1 million residents have enrolled in Medicaid since coverage was expanded in 2014 under President Barack Obama’s health care law.